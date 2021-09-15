FESTIVALS: Prague IFF - Febiofest 2021 Ready to Kick Off

PRAGUE: The 28th edition of the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest will showcase more than 100 Czech and international titles. Seven films will vie in the main competition. The festival will take place in person 17-24 September 2021.

The programme includes another three competition sections: Comedy, Amnesty International Febiofest Award and You’re a Filmmaker!, as well as Eastern Delights, Queer Now, Docs, Culinary Cinema, Panorama, VR (a novelty this year) and Girls in Film, among others.

This year’s Kristián Awards for contribution to cinema will go to famous Czech actor Jiří Lábus, Slovakian actress Božidara Turzonovová, and producer Mike Downey.

The industry programme will include a workshop which in four lessons (20-23 September 2021) will give a good understanding of Bitcoin, the Lightning Network and Podcasting 2.0. Click HERE for the press release.

The Prague section, which will take place mainly at the Slovansky dum, will be followed by a regional tour all over the Czech Republic.

The 2021 edition of the festival was preceded by screenings of the most successful films of the last year’s edition, which took place for the first time in the spacious yard of Kasárna Karlín.

Main Competition:

Any Day Now (Finland)

Directed by Hamy Ramezan

Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)

Directed by Amanda Kernell

Home (Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Franka Potente

Listen (Portugal, UK)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Souad (Egypt, Tunisia, Germany)

Directed by Ayten Amin

The Bright Side (Ireland)

Directed by Ruth Meehan

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Rock Films

Coproduced by Orka Film, Man’s Film Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute