FESTIVALS: Zlin Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

ZLIN: The second part of the 61st edition of Zlin FF – International Film Festival for Children and Youth , which took place in person. The first part of the festival took place online in the festival’s traditional time frame, 28 May-1 June 2021.

The Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category went to the Norwegian production Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers by Arild Østin Ommundsen and Silje Salomonsen.

In the Junior and Youth Category of the Feature Films competition the Golden Slipper went to the Iranian film Sun Children by Majid Majidi.

In the same category, the Czech minority coproduction The Crossing directed by Florence Miailhe and coproduced by the Czech company MAUR film was awarded the Special Jury Prize (Click HERE for the press release).

The Czech film Sounds Between the Crowns by Filip Diviak received the Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children.

The festival wrapped with an awards gala on 15 September 2021.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers (Norway)

Directed by Arild Østin Ommundsen, Silje Salomonsen

Karel Zeman Award – Special Recognition for Best Visual Concept in a Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Wolfwalkers (Ireland, USA)

Directed by Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

Special Mention:

Even Mice Belong to Heaven (Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by Fresh Films, Hausboot, Animoon, CinemArt SK, Les Films du Cygne

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio, Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, French regional funds Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Grand-Est, Région Sud, Eurimages

Special Mention:

Kids Are Fine (South Korea)

Directed by Ji Won Lee

International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Junior and Youth Category:

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Junior Category:

Sun Children (Iran)

Directed by Majid Majidi

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Youth Category:

Valentina (Brazil)

Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Special Jury Prize for a Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:

The Crossing (France, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin

Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France

International Jury for Short Animations for Children:

Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children:

Sounds between the Crowns (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Diviak

Hermína Týrlová Award for Best Short Animation for Children up to 6 Years of Age:

Children of Gainmore: How They Found It (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Mischinger

Children’s Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:

Main Prize of the Children’s Jury for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers (Norway)

Directed by Arild Østin Ommundsen, Silje Salomonsen

European Youth Jury for Feature Films for Youth:

Main Prize of the Youth Jury for Best Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:

Dating Amber (Ireland)

Directed by David Freyne

International Expert Jury for Student Films Zlín Dog:

Zlín Dog Award for Best Student Film:

Yuwol: The Boy Who Made the World Dance (South Korea)

Directed by Lee Byung-yoon

Jury Award in the Animation Category:

My Fat Arse and I (Poland)

Directed by Yelyzaveta Pysmak

Jury Award in the Live-Action Category:

Tala'vision (Germany)

Directed by Murad Abu Eisheh

Jury Award in the Documentary Category:

Why Didn't You Stay For Me? (Netherlands)

Directed by Milou Gevers

Special Mentions:

Congenital (Iran, Irak)

Directed by Saman Hosseinpuor, Ako Zandkarimi

Red Shoes (Czech Republic)

Directed by Anna Podskalská

Tick (Germany)

Directed by Fabienne Priess, Levin Tamoj

100,000 Acres of Pine (Denmark)

Directed by Jennifer Alice Wright

Prizes Awarded by Non-Statutory Juries:

EFCA – International Jury Europe Award - the European Children's Film Association Award for Best European Documentary Film for Young Audience:

Kids Cup (Denmark, Finland, Norway)

Directed by Line Hatland

International Ecumenical Jury Ecumenical Jury Award:

Beans (Canada)

Directed by Tracey Deer

Special Mention:

Valentina (Brazil)

Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Audience Awards:

Golden Apple – the City of Zlín Audience Award for Best Feature Film in the Children's, Junior and Youth Category:

Martin and the Magical Forest (Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Oukropec

Produced by BFILM.cz

Coproduced by Negativ, Leitwolf Filmproduktion, BFilm.sk

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Nordmedia Film Fund, the South Moravian Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Pilsen Region

ČT: D Audience Award for Best Short Animation for Children:

Winter Sleep (Czech Republic)

Directed by Kateřina Karhánková, Alexandra Májová

Prizes Awarded by the Filmfest:

Golden Slipper for Extraordinary Contribution to Czech Cinema:

Ondřej Vetchy