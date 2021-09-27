27-09-2021

FESTIVALS: Charter Wins 2021 Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest

By
    FESTIVALS: Charter Wins 2021 Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest

    PRAGUE: The Swedish/Danish/Norwegian film Charter by Amanda Kernell won the main competition of the 28th edition of the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest. The festival took place in person in Prague from 17 to 24 September 2021.

    After Prague, the Febiofest Regions Tour will screen a selection from over 100 titles from the programme to viewers in Prostějov, Hradec Králové, Olomouc, České Budějovice, Brno, Beroun, Děčín, Zlín, Liberec, and Ostrava. The Regions programme will wrap at a Closing Ceremony in Ostrava on 8 October 2021 and will continue in other Czech towns until 9 October 2021.

    WINNERS:

    Main Competition:

    Best Film:
    Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)
    Directed by Amanda Kernell

    Special Mention:
    Listen (Portugal, UK)
    Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

    Comedy Competition:

    Best Film:
    Dinner in America (USA)
    Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier

    Amnesty International Febiofest Award Competition:

    Main Prize:
    Exile (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Visar Morina

    Special Mention:
    Any Day Now (Finland)
    Directed by Hamy Ramezan

    You Are a Filmmaker Competition:

    Individual Category First Prize:
    Homemade
    Directed by Sofie Mayorga

    Individual Category 2nd Prize:
    My Town – Prague’s 6th District
    Directed by Lenka Štěpánková and Lucie Mandová

    Individual Category 3rd Prize:
    Senohraby
    Directed by František Šusta

    Student Teams First Prize:
    The Kolin Dragon
    Directed by a team from the Kolín V. elementary school

    Student Teams 2nd Prize:
    Frýdek=Místek
    Directed by a team from the Osmička elementary school

    Student Teams 3rd Prize:
    My City Is...
    Directed by a team from the Ostrava Secondary School for Arts

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Czech Republic Increases Budget for Production Incentives by 12 m EUR FESTIVALS: Eight Titles in Finale Plzen 2021 Lineup »