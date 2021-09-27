FESTIVALS: Charter Wins 2021 Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest

After Prague, the Febiofest Regions Tour will screen a selection from over 100 titles from the programme to viewers in Prostějov, Hradec Králové, Olomouc, České Budějovice, Brno, Beroun, Děčín, Zlín, Liberec, and Ostrava. The Regions programme will wrap at a Closing Ceremony in Ostrava on 8 October 2021 and will continue in other Czech towns until 9 October 2021.
WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Best Film:
Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)
Directed by Amanda Kernell
Special Mention:
Listen (Portugal, UK)
Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa
Comedy Competition:
Best Film:
Dinner in America (USA)
Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier
Amnesty International Febiofest Award Competition:
Main Prize:
Exile (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Special Mention:
Any Day Now (Finland)
Directed by Hamy Ramezan
You Are a Filmmaker Competition:
Individual Category First Prize:
Homemade
Directed by Sofie Mayorga
Individual Category 2nd Prize:
My Town – Prague’s 6th District
Directed by Lenka Štěpánková and Lucie Mandová
Individual Category 3rd Prize:
Senohraby
Directed by František Šusta
Student Teams First Prize:
The Kolin Dragon
Directed by a team from the Kolín V. elementary school
Student Teams 2nd Prize:
Frýdek=Místek
Directed by a team from the Osmička elementary school
Student Teams 3rd Prize:
My City Is...
Directed by a team from the Ostrava Secondary School for Arts