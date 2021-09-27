FESTIVALS: Charter Wins 2021 Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest

PRAGUE: The Swedish/Danish/Norwegian film Charter by Amanda Kernell won the main competition of the 28th edition of the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest . The festival took place in person in Prague from 17 to 24 September 2021.

After Prague, the Febiofest Regions Tour will screen a selection from over 100 titles from the programme to viewers in Prostějov, Hradec Králové, Olomouc, České Budějovice, Brno, Beroun, Děčín, Zlín, Liberec, and Ostrava. The Regions programme will wrap at a Closing Ceremony in Ostrava on 8 October 2021 and will continue in other Czech towns until 9 October 2021.

WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Best Film:

Charter (Sweden, Denmark, Norway)

Directed by Amanda Kernell

Special Mention:

Listen (Portugal, UK)

Directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa

Comedy Competition:

Best Film:

Dinner in America (USA)

Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier

Amnesty International Febiofest Award Competition:

Main Prize:

Exile (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Special Mention:

Any Day Now (Finland)

Directed by Hamy Ramezan

You Are a Filmmaker Competition:

Individual Category First Prize:

Homemade

Directed by Sofie Mayorga

Individual Category 2nd Prize:

My Town – Prague’s 6th District

Directed by Lenka Štěpánková and Lucie Mandová

Individual Category 3rd Prize:

Senohraby

Directed by František Šusta

Student Teams First Prize:

The Kolin Dragon

Directed by a team from the Kolín V. elementary school

Student Teams 2nd Prize:

Frýdek=Místek

Directed by a team from the Osmička elementary school

Student Teams 3rd Prize:

My City Is...

Directed by a team from the Ostrava Secondary School for Arts