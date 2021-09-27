27-09-2021

FESTIVALS: Eight Titles in Finale Plzen 2021 Lineup

    Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka

    PLZEN: Eight films are vying in the Feature and Animated Films Competition of the 34th edition of Finale Plzen, which will wrap on 29 September 2021.

    The festival is also organising competitions for documentaries, serial TV and internet productions, and TV and internet film & miniseries, as well as student short films.

    Various sidebar sections, including previews and premieres of feature and documentary films, as well as a focus on German cinema, are also in the programme.

    As it was announced at the end of March 2021, the 2021 edition was moved from its traditional April dates to 24-29 September 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Feature and Animated Films Competition:

    Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Olmo Omerzu
    Produced by endorfilm
    Coproduced by Punkchart FilmCvinger Film, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenia (RTVS), the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Mistakes / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jan Prušinovský
    Produced by OFFSIDE MEN
    Coproduced by  Pubres and the Czech Televison
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Bohdan Sláma
    Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Film Foundation

    Two Ships / Marťanské lodě (Czech Republic, Norway)
    Directed by Jan Foukal
    Produced by Film Kolektiv
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, Storm Films
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of SlovakiaNegativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre

    Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by microFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilmKinorama 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

    Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)
    Directed by Václav Kadrnka
    Produced by Sirius Films
    Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

    Mirrors in the Dark / Zrcadla ve tme (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Šimon Holý
    Produced by šššššFilm
    Coproduced by Bridge Films, Silk Films

