FESTIVALS: Eight Titles in Finale Plzen 2021 Lineup

Saving One Who Was Dead by Václav Kadrnka

PLZEN: Eight films are vying in the Feature and Animated Films Competition of the 34th edition of Finale Plzen , which will wrap on 29 September 2021.

The festival is also organising competitions for documentaries, serial TV and internet productions, and TV and internet film & miniseries, as well as student short films.

Various sidebar sections, including previews and premieres of feature and documentary films, as well as a focus on German cinema, are also in the programme.

As it was announced at the end of March 2021, the 2021 edition was moved from its traditional April dates to 24-29 September 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Feature and Animated Films Competition:

Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Olmo Omerzu

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart Film, Cvinger Film, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenia (RTVS), the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Mistakes / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Prušinovský

Produced by OFFSIDE MEN

Coproduced by Pubres and the Czech Televison

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Film Foundation

Two Ships / Marťanské lodě (Czech Republic, Norway)

Directed by Jan Foukal

Produced by Film Kolektiv

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Storm Films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)

Directed by Václav Kadrnka

Produced by Sirius Films

Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

Mirrors in the Dark / Zrcadla ve tme (Czech Republic)

Directed by Šimon Holý

Produced by šššššFilm

Coproduced by Bridge Films, Silk Films