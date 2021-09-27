FESTIVALS: Eight Titles in Finale Plzen 2021 Lineup

The festival is also organising competitions for documentaries, serial TV and internet productions, and TV and internet film & miniseries, as well as student short films.
Various sidebar sections, including previews and premieres of feature and documentary films, as well as a focus on German cinema, are also in the programme.
As it was announced at the end of March 2021, the 2021 edition was moved from its traditional April dates to 24-29 September 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Feature and Animated Films Competition:
Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Olmo Omerzu
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by Punkchart Film, Cvinger Film, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenia (RTVS), the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Mistakes / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jan Prušinovský
Produced by OFFSIDE MEN
Coproduced by Pubres and the Czech Televison
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Bohdan Sláma
Produced by Luminar Film (Czech Republic)
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark (Slovakia)
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Film Foundation
Two Ships / Marťanské lodě (Czech Republic, Norway)
Directed by Jan Foukal
Produced by Film Kolektiv
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Storm Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Point Film, Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ, Film and Music Entertainment, Libra Film Productions, Hai Hui Entertainment, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)
Saving One Who Was Dead / Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France)
Directed by Václav Kadrnka
Produced by Sirius Films
Coproduced by Silverart , the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Mirrors in the Dark / Zrcadla ve tme (Czech Republic)
Directed by Šimon Holý
Produced by šššššFilm
Coproduced by Bridge Films, Silk Films