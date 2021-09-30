Czech Crime Series Rats Acquired by Baltic TV3 Group and Slovenian PRO PLUS

PRAGUE: The Czech crime series Rats / Zradci (2020) has been sold to the Baltic broadcasting group TV3 Group and Slovenian multimedia company PRO PLUS . PRO PLUS has also acquired rights to the Serbian spy thriller Civil Servant.

TV3 Group has bought linear and on demand rights for Go3, while Slovenian Pro Plus was interested in SVoD rights for its digital platform Voyo.

The six-episode series is created and written by Miro Šifra, directed by Viktor Tauš and coproduced by Heaven’s Gate and Barletta Productions in association with the Czech Television and MD4.

The series is set in the evolving world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates, which are led by an immigrant mafia, funded by cryptocurrency and monitored by the DEA, who have to change their traditional tactics in order to adapt to the new order. The script is based on true stories and it was made in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Centre of the Czech Republic.

PRO PLUS has also acquired the TV and SVOD rights to the Serbian spy thriller Civil Servant / Državni službenik, created and produced by Predrag Antonijevic, directed by Miroslav Lekic and Ivan Zivkovic, and produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas.

In August 2021, Mumbai-based GoQuest Media announced that it sold Rats to the Australian national public broadcaster SBS.