FESTIVALS: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Wins 2021 Finale Plzen

PLZEN: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Romanian director Radu Jude has been awarded the Golden Kingfisher Award in the Feature and Animated Films Competition of the 34th edition of Finale Plzen (24-29 September 2021).

The Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary went to A New Shift / Nová šichta directed by Jindrich Andrs.

Božena by Lenka Wimmerová received the Golden Kingfisher for Best TV and Internet Film or Miniseries, while Rats / Zradci by Viktor Tauš received the Golden Kingfisher for Best TV and Internet Series.

The 2021 edition had been moved from its traditional April dates to 24-29 September 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Golden Kingfisher Award:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, endorfilm, Kinorama

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:

A New Shift / Nová šichta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindrich Andrs

Golden Kingfisher for Best TV and Internet Film or Miniseries:

Božena (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lenka Wimmerová

Produced by the Czech Television

Golden Kingfisher for Best TV and Internet Series:

Rats / Zradci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktor Tauš

Produced by Heaven’s Gate , Barletta Productions in association with the Czech Television and MD4

Golden Kingfisher for Best Student Film:

Anatomie českého odpoledne (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Martinec

Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:

Wolves at the Borders / Vlci na hranicích (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv

Student Jury Award for Best TV and Internet Film or Miniseries:

Actor / Herec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by the Czech Television

Coproduced by DNA Production, RTVS

Student Jury Award for Best TV and Internet Series:

Rats / Zradci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktor Tauš