CEE Animation Workshop 2022 Opens to All European Film Professionals

PRAGUE: The CEE Animation Workshop will open to participants from all MEDIA participating countries in 2022, not just from countries with low production capacity. The submission deadline is 15 November 2021.

The 2022 edition of the CEE Animation Workshop will consist of four modules, of which three modules will take place online and one will be on-site.

CEE Animation Workshop is tailored to the needs of producers and their creative teams who have animation projects of any format (short films, TV, feature films, hybrid films, XR) in development. It is also open to a limited number of career-oriented producers or film professionals who want to develop a long-term strategy for their company or business with a focus on animation.

CEE Animation Workshop is organised with the support of the Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA.

