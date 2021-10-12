12-10-2021

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Czech Republic Selects Zátopek as Oscar Candidate

    Zatopek by David Ondricek Zatopek by David Ondricek

    PRAGUE: The members of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) have selected the Czech/Slovak coproduction Zátopek directed by David Ondříček as Czech Republic's candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    The biopic of the Czech Olympic champion Emil Zátopek, starring Václav Neužil and Martha Issová, had its world premiere at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

    The film has had the best opening of the season among domestic releases in the Czech Republic, with 108,560 admissions placing it in the 10th spot of the domestic openings chart. It was released in the Czech Republic by Falcon on 24 August 2021.

    Zátopek is a Czech/Slovak coproduction produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, the Barrandov StudiosOlife EnergyAccolade HoldingALEF NULAInnogy Ceska RepublikaT-mobileSebreAzyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska.

