GRANTS: Czech Film Fund Announces Feature and Animated Films Grants

PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 3 m EUR / 78 m CZK as grants for the production of feature and animated films, as well as for the development of animated films.

A total of 33 projects answered the call for feature films, 17 achieved the necessary grade and seven were granted financial support.

In the call for animated films, the Fund decided yet again to unite production and development in order to allocate the resources in the most functional way. Out of 17 answers (nine development and eight production), seven (four development, three production) achieved the necessary score and were granted support.

Among the supported projects are the new feature films by Alice Nellis and Bohdan Sláma, as well as a new animated short film by Daria Kashcheeva, who was nominated for an Oscar for her short animated film Daughter / Dcera (2019), produced by FAMU and MAUR film.

The grants were announced on 8 October 2021.

