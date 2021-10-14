FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF 2021 Announces Full Programme

A total of 25 films were selected for the Short Joy Competition and are already available online for free at dafilms.com. Audiences across the world will decide on the winners by voting till 24 October 2021.
Nineteen domestic titles will vie in the Czech Joy competition. The other two competition sections are Fascination: Exprmntl.cz and Testimonies.
The non-competitive sections include a unique retrospective of Romanian experimental film made during the Communist era, a section dedicated to Susan Sontag and a showcase of anthropological films by Karol Plicka.
Opus Bonum International Competition:
Back Home / Al Awda (Egypt)
Directed by Sara Shazli
Betula Pendula (Germany)
Directed by Lina Zacher, Thomas Wellner
Dark Light Voyage (Mexico, Vietnam)
Directed by Eva Cadena, Tin Dirdamal
Good Light, Good Air / 좋은 빛, 좋은 공기(South Korea)
Directed by IM Heung-soon
Letter to Nikola / Lettre à Nikola (Belgium)
Directed by Hara Kaminara
Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepková
No Desire to Hide / Siren (Republic of China)
Directed by Rikun Zhu
Out in Force / Síla (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Mareček
Santelmo (Italy, Philippines)
Directed by Liryc Dela Cruz, Liryc Dela Cruz
Tell Me / Räägi ära (Estonia, Jordan)
Directed by Marta Pulk
When You Are Close to Me / Quando tu sei vicino a me (Italy)
Directed by Laura Viezzoli
Will /유서 (Yuseo) (South Korea)
Directed by Wonwoo Kim
YOON (Portugal)
Directed by Pedro FigueiredoI Neto, Ricardo Falcão
You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
