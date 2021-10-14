FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava IDFF 2021 Announces Full Programme

JIHLAVA: Fifteen titles will compete in the Opus Bonum international competition of the 25th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which will run 26 - 31 October 2021. The festival announced its full programme on 13 October 2021.

A total of 25 films were selected for the Short Joy Competition and are already available online for free at dafilms.com. Audiences across the world will decide on the winners by voting till 24 October 2021.

Nineteen domestic titles will vie in the Czech Joy competition. The other two competition sections are Fascination: Exprmntl.cz and Testimonies.

The non-competitive sections include a unique retrospective of Romanian experimental film made during the Communist era, a section dedicated to Susan Sontag and a showcase of anthropological films by Karol Plicka.

Opus Bonum International Competition:

Back Home / Al Awda (Egypt)

Directed by Sara Shazli

Betula Pendula (Germany)

Directed by Lina Zacher, Thomas Wellner

Dark Light Voyage (Mexico, Vietnam)

Directed by Eva Cadena, Tin Dirdamal

Good Light, Good Air / 좋은 빛, 좋은 공기(South Korea)

Directed by IM Heung-soon

Letter to Nikola / Lettre à Nikola (Belgium)

Directed by Hara Kaminara

Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Sliepková

No Desire to Hide / Siren (Republic of China)

Directed by Rikun Zhu

Out in Force / Síla (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Mareček

Santelmo (Italy, Philippines)

Directed by Liryc Dela Cruz, Liryc Dela Cruz

Tell Me / Räägi ära (Estonia, Jordan)

Directed by Marta Pulk

When You Are Close to Me / Quando tu sei vicino a me (Italy)

Directed by Laura Viezzoli

Will /유서 (Yuseo) (South Korea)

Directed by Wonwoo Kim

YOON (Portugal)

Directed by Pedro FigueiredoI Neto, Ricardo Falcão

You Are Ceaușescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania)

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

