25-10-2021

Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum Announces Selected Projects

By
    Beautiful Void by Andris Gauja Beautiful Void by Andris Gauja

    JIHLAVA: Eleven new European documentary projects in development will be presented live and online at the Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum on 28-29 October 2021. The 25th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival takes place 26-31 October 2021.

    Another 10 projects in production or postproduction will also be pitched within the Ji.hlava New Visions Forum. Click HERE to see the list.

    The Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum will be accompanied by an online Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Market (27–30 October 2021). The projects for the Market will have an opportunity to take part in the Ji.hlava Matchmaking Accelerator, which features several hundred accredited film professionals.

    Projects in Development Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum:

    Against the Wind (Russia)
    By Tatyana Soboleva

    Beautiful Void (Latvia, Estonia)
    Directed by Andris Gauja

    Intruders (Denmark)
    Directed by David Krøyer

    It’s Not Your Fault (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Paula Ďurinová

    Kafila (France, Morocco)
    Directed by Isaac Stillwell

    Listening Centre (Italy)
    Directed by Carlotta Berti

    Nistru. The Irreversible Flow of Life (Republic of Moldova)
    Directed by Iurie Tocmas

    One of Us (Romania)
    Directed by Rachel Close

    The Soil of the Namib (Germany)
    Directed by Christian Zipfel

    With a Gun in Hand, I Crossed the Desert (France, Italy, Mexico)
    Directed by Laurence Garret

    Youth (Portugal, Germany, France, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mariana Gaivão

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2021 Kicked Off in Brno