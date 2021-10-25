Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum Announces Selected Projects

JIHLAVA: Eleven new European documentary projects in development will be presented live and online at the Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum on 28-29 October 2021. The 25th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival takes place 26-31 October 2021.

Another 10 projects in production or postproduction will also be pitched within the Ji.hlava New Visions Forum. Click HERE to see the list.

The Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum will be accompanied by an online Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Market (27–30 October 2021). The projects for the Market will have an opportunity to take part in the Ji.hlava Matchmaking Accelerator, which features several hundred accredited film professionals.

Projects in Development Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum:

Against the Wind (Russia)

By Tatyana Soboleva

Beautiful Void (Latvia, Estonia)

Directed by Andris Gauja

Intruders (Denmark)

Directed by David Krøyer

It’s Not Your Fault (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Paula Ďurinová

Kafila (France, Morocco)

Directed by Isaac Stillwell

Listening Centre (Italy)

Directed by Carlotta Berti

Nistru. The Irreversible Flow of Life (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Iurie Tocmas

One of Us (Romania)

Directed by Rachel Close

The Soil of the Namib (Germany)

Directed by Christian Zipfel

With a Gun in Hand, I Crossed the Desert (France, Italy, Mexico)

Directed by Laurence Garret

Youth (Portugal, Germany, France, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Gaivão

Click HERE for the press release.