Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum Announces Selected Projects

Another 10 projects in production or postproduction will also be pitched within the Ji.hlava New Visions Forum.
The Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum will be accompanied by an online Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Market (27–30 October 2021). The projects for the Market will have an opportunity to take part in the Ji.hlava Matchmaking Accelerator, which features several hundred accredited film professionals.
Projects in Development Selected for Ji.hlava New Visions 2021 Forum:
Against the Wind (Russia)
By Tatyana Soboleva
Beautiful Void (Latvia, Estonia)
Directed by Andris Gauja
Intruders (Denmark)
Directed by David Krøyer
It’s Not Your Fault (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová
Kafila (France, Morocco)
Directed by Isaac Stillwell
Listening Centre (Italy)
Directed by Carlotta Berti
Nistru. The Irreversible Flow of Life (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Iurie Tocmas
One of Us (Romania)
Directed by Rachel Close
The Soil of the Namib (Germany)
Directed by Christian Zipfel
With a Gun in Hand, I Crossed the Desert (France, Italy, Mexico)
Directed by Laurence Garret
Youth (Portugal, Germany, France, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mariana Gaivão
