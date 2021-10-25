PRODUCTION: HBO in Production with Slovak TV Series Winner

PRAGUE: HBO is in production on the six-part Slovak TV series The Winner / Víťaz (working title), under the new label HBO Max Original. The Winner is being produced by Tereza Polachová and executive produced for HBO Max by Steve Matthews and Jonathan Young. The Czech company ETAMP Film Production is producing the project for HBO.

Shot in Slovak language the series is the first fiction project to be created under the banner of HBO Max Original. HBO will launch its new platform HBO Max in the Czech and Slovak Republics in 2022, which will replace the current service HBO Go.

The series will be directed by Oscar-nominated Czech filmmaker Jan Hřebejk, who has already directed two seasons of the Czech show Head Over Heels / Až po uši (2014, 2017) for HBO.

The screenplay is penned by Zuzana Dzurindová, the daughter of the former Slovak prime minister Mikoláš Dzurinda, and Peter Nagy. It follows a former prime minister who is trying to return to normal life after leaving the office, finding out that "the reality" is more complicated than he thought.

Popular Slovak actor Ady Hajdu will star, accompanied by Slovak and Czech actors such as Ivana Chýlková, Milan Ondrík and Petra Dubayová.

The shooting started at the end of September 2021 and is scheduled for 42 filming days spread until the end of November 2021. The filming takes place in Slovakia and in the Czech Republic.

The budget is undisclosed, but HBO representatives told FNE that it follows the scale of past quality TV projects HBO made in the Czech Republic, like Burning Bush / Hořící keř (2013) by Agnieszka Holland or Wasteland / Pustina (2016) by Ivan Zachariáš and Alice Nellis.

The premiere is set for 2022 on HBO Max.

Production Information:

Producers:

HBO Max Originals

ETAMP Film Production (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jan Hřebejk

Scriptwriters: Zuzana Dzurindová, Peter Nagy

Cast: Ady Hajdu, Ivana Chýlková, Milan Ondrík, Petra Dubayová