Ji.hlava Academy 2021 Starts Tomorrow

JIHLAVA: The 5th edition of Ji.hlava Academy will take place online from 27 to 30 October 2021. The educational, networking and inspiring platform open to emerging filmmakers in non-fiction contemporary cinema will focus on Film Poetry.

Ji.hlava Academy will offer an online creative lab for those dedicated to making, reflecting upon or sharing contemporary films. In the core there will be film shootings accompanied by lectures, discussions and talks focusing on the creative process of filmmaking.

The head tutor, Filipino director and poet Khavn, will guide the participants to jointly create specific formats such as Film Haiku, Film Sonnet, or Film Villanelle. The resulting works will be screened to the audiences on the festival’s closing day.

The 25th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival takes place 26-31 October 2021.

Click HERE for more information.