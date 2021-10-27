FNE at Ji.hlava IDFF: Meet the Emerging Producers 2022 – Vol. 1

JIHLAVA: The 25th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival , which takes place 26-31 October 2021, continues to introduce the up-and-coming generation of European producers of documentary films.

The festival is now proudly presenting the first six Emerging Producers 2022: Borbála Csukás from Hungary, Carla Fotea from Romania, Dragana Jovović from Serbia, Audun Amundsen from Norway, Victor Ede from France, and Leonardo Barille from Italy.

Eighteen producers are taking part in the 10th edition of the promotional, educational and networking programme organised by the Ji.hlava IDFF. The programme includes two workshops – in Jihlava in October 2021 and in Berlin in February 2022.

