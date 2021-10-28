FESTIVALS: EKOFILM 2021 Announces Winners

A total of 25 films competed in three sections: Beauty of Nature, Central European Films, and Short Films. They were also eligible for the Prize of the Minister of the Environment for Best Film and the Prize of the Festival’s President.
The festival was held 20-23 October 2021.
WINNERS:
Prize of the Minister of the Environment, Richard Brabec:
The Whale from Lorino (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Cuske
Prize of the President of the Festival, Ladislav Miko:
The Golden Land (Slovakia)
Directed by Dominik Jursa
Main Prize in Nature’s Beauty Competition:
Czech Journal: Chickens, Virus and Us (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Remunda
Main Prize in Central European Films Competition:
Glorious Bustards (Germany)
Directed by Henry M. Mix, Boas Schwarz
Best Short Film:
A Community under Fire (Australia)
Directed by Harrison and Matt Thane
