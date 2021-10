The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear

JIHLAVA: The dok.incubator workshop is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a retrospective held at the Ji.hlava IDFF on 29 October 2021.

In 10 years, dok.incubator contributed to 150 films and led many of them to awards at the world's top festivals including 12 films at Sundance, 29 at IDFA and even a nomination for Academy Awards.

The retrospective held in the Small stage of DKO Jihlava will present the most successful films which have participated in dok.incubator.

