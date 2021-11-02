02-11-2021

FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

    Lines by Barbora Sliepková Lines by Barbora Sliepková

    JIHLAVA: Barbora Sliepková’s Lines (Slovakia) received the award for Best World Documentary in the Opus Bonum competition of the 25th Ji.hlava IDFF (26-31 October 2021), also winning Best Debut and Best Sound Design. The Romanian film You Are Ceausescu to Me by Sebastian Mihăilescu was awarded Best Central and East European Documentary.

    The Czech/Italian coproduction Brotherhood by Francesco Montagner was awarded Best Czech Film in the Czech Joy competition, while the Finnish/Danish coproduction How to Kill a Cloud by Tuija Halttunen is the winner of the Testimonies competition.

    Full List of Winners:

    OPUS BONUM:

    Best World Documentary 2021:
    Lines (Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Sliepková

    Special Mention:
    When You Are Close to Me (Italy)
    Directed by Laura Viezzoli

    Best Central and East European Documentary 2021:
    You Are Ceausescu to Me (Romania)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

    Special Mention for Best Central and East European Documentary 2021:
    When Flowers Are Not Silent (Poland)
    Directed byAndrei Kutsila

    Best Editing:
    Dark Light Voyage (Mexico, Vietnam)
    Directed by Tin Dirdamal

    Best Cinematography:
    You Are Ceausescu to Me (Romania)
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

    Best Debut:
    Lines (Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Sliepková

    Original Approach:
    No Desire to Hide (China)
    Directed by Rikun Zhu

    Best Sound Design:
    Lines (Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Sliepková

    Student Jury Award:
    YOON (Portugal)
    Directed by Pedro Figueiredo Neto, Ricardo Falcão

    CZECH JOY:

    Best Czech Documentary 2021:
    Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner

    Special Mention:
    Ordeal (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zuzana Piussi

    Special Mention:
    Preparations for Film T (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Milan Klepikov

    Best Editing:
    Out in Force (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Mareček

    Best Sound Design:
    Love, Dad (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    Best Cinematography:
    Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner

    Student Jury Award:
    Leaving Beginnings Behind (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Linda Kallistová Jablonská

    TESTIMONIES:

    Best Film Testimony 2021. The Best Film about Nature. Winner:
    How to Kill a Cloud (Finland, Denmark)
    Directed by Tuija Halttunen

    The Best Film About Nature. Special Mention:
    From the Wild Sea (Denmark)
    Directed by Robin Petré

    The Best Film About Knowledge. Special Mention:
    Dark Red Forest (China)
    Directed by Jin Huaqing

    The Best film About Politics. Special Mention:
    Gorbachev. Heaven (Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Vitaly Mansky

    FASCINATIONS:
    Best Experimental Documentary 2021:
    In and Out a Window (Australia)
    Directed by Richard Tuohy, Dianna Barrie

    FASCINATIONS: EXPRMNTL.CZ:
    Best Czech Experimental Documentary 2021:
    Beautiful Solution (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Eliška Cílková

    AUDIENCE AWARD 2021:
    Heaven (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Špaljová, Tomáš Etzler

    SHORT JOY:
    Best Short Documentary 2021:
    Open Mountain (Colombia, Portugal)
    Directed by Maria Rojas Arias

    SILVER EYE AWARDS 2021 (awarded by the Institute of Documentary Film):

    Silver Eye Award Feature Length Category 2021 Winner:
    Mara (France)
    Directed by Sasha Kulak

    Special Mention:
    Orpheus (Russia)
    Directed by Vadim Kostrov

    Silver Eye Award for Best Short Documentary 2021:
    Sounds of Weariness (Belgium, Lebanon, Hungary, Portugal)
    Directed by Taymour Boulos

    CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA AWARD 2021:
    Jana Ševčíková

    BEST FESTIVAL POSTER AWARD:
    Festival Identity
    Winner:
    One World. International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival 2021
    Audience Choice Winner:
    The 40th Istanbul Film Festival 2021

