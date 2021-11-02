FESTIVALS: Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

The Czech/Italian coproduction Brotherhood by Francesco Montagner was awarded Best Czech Film in the Czech Joy competition, while the Finnish/Danish coproduction How to Kill a Cloud by Tuija Halttunen is the winner of the Testimonies competition.
Full List of Winners:
OPUS BONUM:
Best World Documentary 2021:
Lines (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepková
Special Mention:
When You Are Close to Me (Italy)
Directed by Laura Viezzoli
Best Central and East European Documentary 2021:
You Are Ceausescu to Me (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Special Mention for Best Central and East European Documentary 2021:
When Flowers Are Not Silent (Poland)
Directed byAndrei Kutsila
Best Editing:
Dark Light Voyage (Mexico, Vietnam)
Directed by Tin Dirdamal
Best Cinematography:
You Are Ceausescu to Me (Romania)
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Best Debut:
Lines (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepková
Original Approach:
No Desire to Hide (China)
Directed by Rikun Zhu
Best Sound Design:
Lines (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Sliepková
Student Jury Award:
YOON (Portugal)
Directed by Pedro Figueiredo Neto, Ricardo Falcão
CZECH JOY:
Best Czech Documentary 2021:
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Special Mention:
Ordeal (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Zuzana Piussi
Special Mention:
Preparations for Film T (Czech Republic)
Directed by Milan Klepikov
Best Editing:
Out in Force (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Mareček
Best Sound Design:
Love, Dad (Czech Republic)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Best Cinematography:
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Student Jury Award:
Leaving Beginnings Behind (Czech Republic)
Directed by Linda Kallistová Jablonská
TESTIMONIES:
Best Film Testimony 2021. The Best Film about Nature. Winner:
How to Kill a Cloud (Finland, Denmark)
Directed by Tuija Halttunen
The Best Film About Nature. Special Mention:
From the Wild Sea (Denmark)
Directed by Robin Petré
The Best Film About Knowledge. Special Mention:
Dark Red Forest (China)
Directed by Jin Huaqing
The Best film About Politics. Special Mention:
Gorbachev. Heaven (Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky
FASCINATIONS:
Best Experimental Documentary 2021:
In and Out a Window (Australia)
Directed by Richard Tuohy, Dianna Barrie
FASCINATIONS: EXPRMNTL.CZ:
Best Czech Experimental Documentary 2021:
Beautiful Solution (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliška Cílková
AUDIENCE AWARD 2021:
Heaven (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Špaljová, Tomáš Etzler
SHORT JOY:
Best Short Documentary 2021:
Open Mountain (Colombia, Portugal)
Directed by Maria Rojas Arias
SILVER EYE AWARDS 2021 (awarded by the Institute of Documentary Film):
Silver Eye Award Feature Length Category 2021 Winner:
Mara (France)
Directed by Sasha Kulak
Special Mention:
Orpheus (Russia)
Directed by Vadim Kostrov
Silver Eye Award for Best Short Documentary 2021:
Sounds of Weariness (Belgium, Lebanon, Hungary, Portugal)
Directed by Taymour Boulos
CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA AWARD 2021:
Jana Ševčíková
BEST FESTIVAL POSTER AWARD:
Festival Identity
Winner:
One World. International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival 2021
Audience Choice Winner:
The 40th Istanbul Film Festival 2021