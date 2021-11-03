Applications Are Open for East Doc Platform 2022

The East Doc Platform is the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for Central and East European documentaries. Every year, it connects East European filmmakers with key decision makers (producers, broadcasters, distributors and festival programmers) from around the world.
Applications Are Open for East Doc Platform 2022By FNE Staff
PRAGUE: Creative long documentaries, factual series and non-fiction transmedia projects from the CEE region, in development, production and postproduction, can be submitted to the 11th edition of East Doc Platform till 19 November 2021. East Doc Platform will be held from 26 March to 1 April 2022 in Prague within the One World IHRDFF.
The East Doc Platform is the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for Central and East European documentaries. Every year, it connects East European filmmakers with key decision makers (producers, broadcasters, distributors and festival programmers) from around the world.