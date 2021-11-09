PRODUCTION: Václav Marhoul Preps Czech/American Coproduction McCarthy

PRAGUE: Václav Marhoul is in preproduction with a biography of the disgraced American Senator Joseph McCarthy. The film under the working title McCarthy and slogan “The Godfather of Fear” is currently putting together its funding.

Marhoul told FNE that the budget is not finalised, nor is the final list of producing institutions, but filming will take place between September and December 2022 in the Czech Republic and the United States. The premiere is set for 2023.

Marhoul picked up the script by American writer Tom O'Connor, who is also a producer of the film, together with Zach Studin. Marhoul’s Czech company Silver Screen is also going to participate. Sales are arranged by HanWay Films.

Michael Shannon will play the title role. The cast includes Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Dane DeHaan and Scoot McNairy. The pandemic became an obstacle for the production and some Hollywood A-list stars that had attached their names had to leave the project.

Marhoul’s long time director of photography Václav Smutný (who was the DoP on the 1997 Oscar winning film Kolya) will work on the film.

Marhoul achieved international success with The Painted Bird, which premiered in the main competition of the Venice Film Festival and was also in the top 15 list for best foreign language film at the Oscars. The Painted Bird was produced by Silver Screen in coproduction with the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes and RTVS.

It was supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, and the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

Production Information:

Producers:

Silver Screen (Czech Republic)



Tom O'Connor USA

Zach Studin USA

Sales:

HanWay Films (USA)



Credits:

Director: Václav Marhoul

Scriptwriter: Tom O'Connor

DoP: Václav Smutný

Cast: Michael Shannon, Emilia Clarke, Dane DeHaan and Scoot McNairy