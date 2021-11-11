East Doc Platform and CEE Animation Deadlines Approach

PRAGUE: CEE Animation Forum is accepting applications for its 2022 Workshop through 15 November 2021. The programme is now open to professionals from all EU member states.

The year-long workshop consists of three on-line modules and one in-person module that will follow projects from early stages through the development process until they are ready for financing. The programme is focused on projects involving low production capacity countries.

East Doc Platform is accepting documentary projects from the CEE region that are in development, production, or post-production for its 11th edition taking place 26 March – 1 April 2022 in Prague during the One World IHRDFF. East Doc consists of a pitching forum and a documentary film market.