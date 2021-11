JIHLAVA: The Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival has announced that two-thirds of the audience of its hybrid 2021 edition were online viewers. The festival presented its physical edition 25 – 30 October 2021, following it with an online edition 1 – 14 November.

The festival registered a total of 85,000 viewers. Of those, 30,000 viewed the films in cinemas and 55,000 viewed them online.

The online presence also had a substantial effect on the reach of its discussions. Inspiration Forum, which is attended in person by a few hundred people for each discussion, had over 25,000 views.

The festival registered 1,200 film professionals out of 5,700 accredited visitors.