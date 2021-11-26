Czech Private Television Institute to Open in Brno

PRAGUE: The first Czech private university focused solely on TV, The Television Institute, will open in Brno, the second-largest city in the Czech Republic. The goal of the Institute is to cultivate the local TV scene.

The founder Kamila Zlatušková calls the project “an educational and inspirational platform”. It is expected to operate at a smaller scale than Prague’s FAMU Film School, working with only 50 students at a time. It will offer three bachelor courses with the possibility of continuing on to a master degree in Norway.

Zlatušková envisions the university in close contact with professionals from the field in territories such as Scandinavia, USA or Britain. The technological course is operated in cooperation with Sony. The second course is focused on show-running a high-end production. The third is on marketing and standard production. The primary language of lectures will be Czech, as the school is focused on Czech and Slovak students, but due to the expected participation of international professionals, English lectures are also expected.

Zlatušková, herself a TV producer, established the Brno based festival Serial Killer focused on Central and Eastern European TV production. The festival is expected to be integrated with the Institute. The project is funded by the Moravian businessman, investor and politician Jiří Hlavenka.

The Institute plans to open in September 2022, following a reconstruction of the site where it will be housed, facilities formerly used by the Czech Television.