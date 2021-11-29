Chris Hemsworth Films Extraction 2 in Prague

PRAGUE: Chris Hemsworth is currently in the Czech capital shooting the sequel to the Netflix hit Extraction. The shooting will last four months, from 29 November to 19 March 2022.

The budget remains undisclosed, but is expected to reach the point of being one of the biggest international coproductions that ever took place in the Czech Republic. The production will use Czech Film Fund’s incentives and is seen as a great sign of recovery of the Czech film industry influenced by the covid pandemic. The production moved to Prague after Sydney became unavailable due to the pandemic.

The sequel of the hit blockbuster will be directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, both known for their involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth is the main character and as for now the only star confirmed to return.

The sequel to Extraction, which at a time broke all records on the streaming service Netflix, is expected to premiere during 2022.