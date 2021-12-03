Czech Republic Ranks Sixth in European Animated Film Production

PRAGUE: A new report from the European Audiovisual Observatory ranked the Czech Republic sixth in the number of animated films produced between 2015 to 2019, with an average of four films produced each year. It was the only country from the CEE/Baltic/Balkan region of Europe to break into the top 12.

The Czech Republic ranked eighth in terms of the presence of animated films in the VOD market, with a 3 percent share of the market.

Poland made the list of top ten animated films in terms of worldwide admissions with Loving Vincent, the 2017 fully painted animation feature about Van Gogh, directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. The film had 5.9 m admissions. That film also pushed Poland into the seventh spot in terms of national admissions to animated films during the same period.

The complete report is available here https://rm.coe.int/animation-films-and-tv-series-in-europe-key-figures/1680a4a717