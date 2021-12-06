PRODUCTION: Czech Comedy The Island Filming in Thailand

PRAGUE: The Czech comedy The Island / Ostrov by by Rudolf Havlík is currently shooting in Thailand and will spend almost the entire time of the production there.

The filming took place at the island of Koh Poda, which is a nature reserve, with permission granted by the local Film Commission. Rangers were present all the time. All crew members spent time in Thailand’s "Sand Box" quarantine in the city of Phuket and were tested regularly. The local government sees the production as a great help for the economy based on tourism, influenced heavily by the pandemic.

The film is produced by Petr Erben – Logline and coproduced by CinemArt, which will also distribute the film in Czech cinemas. The rights were pre-sold to Czech TV PRIMA and Slovak TV JOJ.

Popular actors Jiří Langmajer and Jana Plodková star in the main roles. The film is directed by Rudolf Havlík, who found commercial success with another mainstream comedy What Men Want / Po čem muži touží (2018, produced by Fénix Film) that attracted some 550,000 admissions in the Czech Republic.

The crew consisted of 50 people: 25 Czech and 25 locals. The equipment was shipped from Europe and also rented in Bangkok. The local company With Us Film worked with the Czech team. The budget is set at around 1 m EUR.

The film is set to premiere on 22 September.

Production information:

Producers:

Petr Erben – Logline, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CinemArt, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Rudolf Havlík

Cast: Jiří Langmajer, Jana Plodková