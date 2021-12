PRAGUE: The Czech animation festival Anifilm is accepting applications for its 2022 edition through 31 December 2021.

The 21st edition of Anifilm will take place in Liberec from 10 to 15 May 2022.

The festival has seven international competition categories and five national competition categories. They each include short, feature and student films, along with several more specialised categories.

The festival will be accepting submissions from films completed in 2020, as well as in 2021, under the condition that the film has not been submitted to the festival previously.