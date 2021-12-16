FNE Podcast: YR2021: Jiri Konecny: Producer, Czech Republic

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Jiri Konecny, emerging producer from the Czech Republic, about the challenges he has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as about the post-pandemic recovery of the European film industry, the 2021 films that he produced or coproduced, and the importance of international coproductions.

Konecy is known for his work on Koza (2015, producer), I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians (2018, coproducer), Staríci (2019, producer), Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (2021, coproducer), and others.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry, which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic, and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.