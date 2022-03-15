East Doc Platform 2022 Ready to Kick Off

PRAGUE: The 2022 edition of East Doc Platform , the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for Central and East European documentaries, will take place at the French Institute in Prague and online 26 March – 1 April 2022.

The East Doc Forum, the flagship pitching opportunity for the funding and coproduction of projects in the development/early production stage, will take place in Prague 26-31 March 2022. Seven projects have been selected and another 12 Ex Oriente Film projects are also included in the selection.



Twelve projects have been selected for the East Doc Market, which offers curated meetings between filmmakers and decision makers to pitch projects in the development/production/postproduction stage. East Doc Market will be held in Prague 30-31 March 2022.



The East Doc Series, a brand new activity responding to the emerging trend and new genre in high demand, the documentary series, will showcase five projects in Prague 29-31 March 2022.

Another five projects will be showcased in the East Doc Interactive in Prague on 29-31 March 2022. East Doc Interactive is open to all kinds of non-fiction interactive and immersive projects from Central & Eastern Europe.

Co-production Booster, individual meetings between producers looking for international coproductions, will present 19 projects online on 3 and 4 March 2022.

Five projects will be showcased in the Czech Docs... in Prague on 29 March 2022.

East Doc Platform Open Programme, which includes masterclasses, presentations, screenings and much more, will take place in Prague 26 March - 1 April 2022.

East Doc Platform Partners’ Awards will be announced during a ceremony held at the Gallery of Art Critics, Adria Palace on 31 March 2022.

