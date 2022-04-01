FNE at East Doc Platform 2022: Winners: The World Is Not A Mine Takes Top Prize

One of the highlights of the week long series of documentary panels, meetings and discussions was the FNE Visegrad panel discussion Festivals 2.0: How to Approach the Audience in the Post-COVID Era with Martin Horyna, Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła and Enikő Gyureskó. The panel was organised together with the Institute of Documentary Film.
The awards were handed on 31 March at the Gallery of Art Critics during the East Doc Platform Partner Awards Ceremony and during the One World and East Doc Platform Closing Ceremony.
List of Project Award Winners:
East Doc Platform Award
The World is not (a) Mine (Poland)
Director Natalia Koniarz
Producer Maciej Kubicki
East Doc Platform Award Special Mention
Last Letters of My Grandma (Belgium, Netherlands, Moldova)
Director Olga Lucovnicova
Producer Frederik Nicolai
Current Time TV Director’s Award
Czech Institute of Documentary Film
HBO Max Award
Up in the Air (Ukraine)
Director Oksana Syhareva
Producer Nataliia Pogudina
Czech TV Co-production Award
The Wife of (Estonia, USA, France)
Cut thru the Noise Award
Up in the Air (Ukraine)
Director Oksana Syhareva
Producers Oksana Syhareva, Nataliia Pogudina
Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award
Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine, France)
Director Taisiia Kutuzov
Producers Stephane Siohan, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna
The Golden Funnel Award
Runaway (Czech Republic)
Director Marika Pecháčková
Producers Pavla Klimešová, Vít Klusák
Pitch the Doc Prize
Pianoforte (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Piątek
Producer Maciej Kubicki
DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize
5 Pills Away
Director Karolina Domagalska
Producers Katarzyna Slesicka, Anna Stylinska
DocsBarcelona Award
From 0 to 8 (Sweden, Serbia)
Director Danilo Cekovic
Producers Mario Adamson, Sergio C. Ayala
DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market
Baltic UXO (Lithuania)
Directors Agne Dovydaityte, Alexander Belinski
Producers Agne Dovydaityte, Dagne Vildziunaite
DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training
Pianoforte (Poland)
Director: Jakub Piątek
Producer: Maciej Kubicki
Sunny Side of the Doc Prize
Dakar Sistaz (Czech Republic)
Directors: Jakub Šmíd, Barbora Chalupová
Producer: Zuzana Kučerová