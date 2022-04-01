FNE at East Doc Platform 2022: Winners: The World Is Not A Mine Takes Top Prize

The World is not (a) Mine by Natalia Koniarz

PRAGUE: The annual documentary event East Doc Platform (25-31 March 2022) gave its top award to the Polish project The World Is Not A Mine by Natalia Koniarz about inhabitants working in inhuman conditions mining metals on the Cerro Rico mountain. Organised by the Institute of Documentary Film East Doc Platform is the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform for Central and East European documentaries

One of the highlights of the week long series of documentary panels, meetings and discussions was the FNE Visegrad panel discussion Festivals 2.0: How to Approach the Audience in the Post-COVID Era with Martin Horyna, Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła and Enikő Gyureskó. The panel was organised together with the Institute of Documentary Film.

To Watch the FNE Visegrad LIVESTREAM click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1945961705591065

The awards were handed on 31 March at the Gallery of Art Critics during the East Doc Platform Partner Awards Ceremony and during the One World and East Doc Platform Closing Ceremony.

List of Project Award Winners:

East Doc Platform Award

The World is not (a) Mine (Poland)

Director Natalia Koniarz

Producer Maciej Kubicki

East Doc Platform Award Special Mention

Last Letters of My Grandma (Belgium, Netherlands, Moldova)

Director Olga Lucovnicova

Producer Frederik Nicolai

Current Time TV Director’s Award

Czech Institute of Documentary Film

HBO Max Award

Up in the Air (Ukraine)

Director Oksana Syhareva

Producer Nataliia Pogudina

Czech TV Co-production Award

The Wife of (Estonia, USA, France)

Cut thru the Noise Award

Up in the Air (Ukraine)

Director Oksana Syhareva

Producers Oksana Syhareva, Nataliia Pogudina

Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award

Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine, France)

Director Taisiia Kutuzov

Producers Stephane Siohan, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna

The Golden Funnel Award

Runaway (Czech Republic)

Director Marika Pecháčková

Producers Pavla Klimešová, Vít Klusák

Pitch the Doc Prize

Pianoforte (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Piątek

Producer Maciej Kubicki

DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize

5 Pills Away

Director Karolina Domagalska

Producers Katarzyna Slesicka, Anna Stylinska

DocsBarcelona Award

From 0 to 8 (Sweden, Serbia)

Director Danilo Cekovic

Producers Mario Adamson, Sergio C. Ayala

DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market

Baltic UXO (Lithuania)

Directors Agne Dovydaityte, Alexander Belinski

Producers Agne Dovydaityte, Dagne Vildziunaite

DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training

Pianoforte (Poland)

Director: Jakub Piątek

Producer: Maciej Kubicki

Sunny Side of the Doc Prize

Dakar Sistaz (Czech Republic)

Directors: Jakub Šmíd, Barbora Chalupová

Producer: Zuzana Kučerová