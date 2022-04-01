01-04-2022

FNE at East Doc Platform 2022: Winners: The World Is Not A Mine Takes Top Prize

    PRAGUE: The annual documentary event East Doc Platform (25-31 March 2022) gave its top award to the Polish project The World Is Not A Mine by Natalia Koniarz about inhabitants working in inhuman conditions mining metals on the Cerro Rico mountain. Organised by the Institute of Documentary Film East Doc Platform is the largest coproduction, funding and distribution platform for Central and East European documentaries

    One of the highlights of the week long series of documentary panels, meetings and discussions was the FNE Visegrad panel discussion Festivals 2.0: How to Approach the Audience in the Post-COVID Era with Martin Horyna, Barbara Orlicz-Szczypuła and Enikő Gyureskó. The panel was organised together with the Institute of Documentary Film.

    To Watch the FNE Visegrad LIVESTREAM click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1945961705591065

    The awards were handed on 31 March at the Gallery of Art Critics during the East Doc Platform Partner Awards Ceremony and during the One World and East Doc Platform Closing Ceremony.

    For the full East Doc Platform Prize Winners Press Release click HERE.

    List of Project Award Winners:

    East Doc Platform Award
    The World is not (a) Mine (Poland)
    Director Natalia Koniarz
    Producer Maciej Kubicki

    East Doc Platform Award Special Mention
    Last Letters of My Grandma (Belgium, Netherlands, Moldova)
    Director Olga Lucovnicova
    Producer Frederik Nicolai

    Current Time TV Director’s Award
    Czech Institute of Documentary Film

    HBO Max Award
    Up in the Air (Ukraine)
    Director Oksana Syhareva
    Producer Nataliia Pogudina

    Czech TV Co-production Award
    The Wife of (Estonia, USA, France)

    Cut thru the Noise Award
    Up in the Air (Ukraine)
    Director Oksana Syhareva
    Producers Oksana Syhareva, Nataliia Pogudina

    Ex Oriente Fine Cut Award
    Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine, France)
    Director Taisiia Kutuzov
    Producers Stephane Siohan, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna

    The Golden Funnel Award
    Runaway (Czech Republic)
    Director Marika Pecháčková
    Producers Pavla Klimešová, Vít Klusák

    Pitch the Doc Prize
    Pianoforte (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Piątek
    Producer Maciej Kubicki

    DAE Pitch Talent Encouragement Prize
    5 Pills Away
    Director Karolina Domagalska
    Producers Katarzyna Slesicka, Anna Stylinska

    DocsBarcelona Award
    From 0 to 8 (Sweden, Serbia)
    Director Danilo Cekovic
    Producers Mario Adamson, Sergio C. Ayala

    DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Co-Pro Market
    Baltic UXO (Lithuania)
    Directors Agne Dovydaityte, Alexander Belinski
    Producers Agne Dovydaityte, Dagne Vildziunaite

    DOK Leipzig Accelerator Award for DOK Preview Training
    Pianoforte (Poland)
    Director: Jakub Piątek
    Producer: Maciej Kubicki

    Sunny Side of the Doc Prize
    Dakar Sistaz (Czech Republic)
    Directors: Jakub Šmíd, Barbora Chalupová
    Producer: Zuzana Kučerová

