KARLOVY VARY: Projects in development, production and postproduction can apply to Karlovy Vary IFF ’s Eastern Promises section until 6 May 2022. Eastern Promises will be held in person 3-6 July 2022.

Eastern Promises will include the following categories: Works in Progress, First Cut+, Works in Development – Feature Launch and First Cut Lab.

The 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be held 1-9 July 2022.

Click HERE for more information.