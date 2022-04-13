Ex Oriente Film Launches Call for Applications

PRAGUE: Long documentaries and docuseries in development or early production stage coming from Central and Eastern Europe or coproduced with the CEE countries can apply to Ex Oriente Film till 18 April 2022.

The workshop will include 12 documentary projects represented by director-producer teams, who will attend all three workshop sessions.

The first session of the workshops (Find Your Way – Vision, Space and Storytelling) will take place in La Rochelle in cooperation with the Sunny Side of the Doc from 18 to 22 June 2022. The second session, Production and Story Development, will be held within the Ji.hlava IDFF 24-28 October 2022, while the third session will be held together with the East Doc Forum in Prague within the East Doc Platform and One World IHRDFF.

