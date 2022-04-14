FNE at Cannes 2022: Czech Cinema in Cannes

BUTTERFLY VISION
Un Certain Regard
World Premiere
Butterfly Vision, directed by first-time director Maksym Nakonechnyi, tells a compelling story of Lilia, who was for months held as a prisoner of war, and now she struggles to resume her life in Ukraine as a soldier and wife. It is a harsh and surreal tale about a victim who simply refuses to be identified as one.
The film has been produced by Yelizaveta Smith and Darya Bassel from Tabor (Ukraine) with Dagmar Sedláčková from MasterFilm (Czech Republic), Anika Juka from 4 Film (Croatia) and Mario Adamson & Sergio C. Ayala from Sisyfos Film Production (Sweden) acting as co-producers. Butterfly Vision has been supported by the Czech Film Fund with amount of 108,000 EUR.