Projects from FNE Partner Countries in dok.incubator INT Workshop 2022 Selection

During six months (April-September 2022), teams of producer, director and editor selected for the international editing workshop for outstanding documentaries will work together with the tutors of dok.incubator in the editing room, and also to build a clever, tailor-made distribution plan and marketing strategy.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for dok.incubator International Projects:
Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Ireland)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Produced by Activ Docs
BLIX (Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Greta Stocklassa
Produced by Pink Productions
Man of Marble (Poland)
Directed by Szymon Kuriata
Produced by Film Kraków
