Projects from FNE Partner Countries in dok.incubator INT Workshop 2022 Selection

PRAGUE: Projects from Romania, Croatia, Czech Republic and Poland are among the eight projects selected for the dok.incubator INT workshop 2022.

During six months (April-September 2022), teams of producer, director and editor selected for the international editing workshop for outstanding documentaries will work together with the tutors of dok.incubator in the editing room, and also to build a clever, tailor-made distribution plan and marketing strategy.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for dok.incubator International Projects:

Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Ireland)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

BLIX (Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Greta Stocklassa

Produced by Pink Productions

Man of Marble (Poland)

Directed by Szymon Kuriata

Produced by Film Kraków

Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.