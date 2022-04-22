22-04-2022

FESTIVALS: Prague IFF – Febiofest 2022 Announces Lineup

    PRAGUE: The Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest has announced the programme for its 29th edition. The largest Prague film event returns to its spring dates after two years of the pandemic, and it will take place 28 April - 4 May 2022.

    Approximately 100 films, including VR productions, will be screened.

    The main competition comprises seven debuts or second films by talented filmmakers of which six are women. There are two juries: one for the Main Competition and the other for the Comedy Competition.

    The Amnesty International Febiofest Award, awarded in cooperation with the Czech branch of Amnesty International, will recognise human rights films across all sections of the festival. This year's Amnesty International ambassador is the well-known Czech journalist Nora Fridrichová.

    The industry programme will offer three events on 2 May 2022. The first one will focus on green filming in the Czech Republic. Works in Progress - Focus on UKRAINE is a presentation of Ukrainian producers or directors currently living in the Czech Republic. Scriptwriters Meet the Industry or Do You Miss the Screenwriter? Meet Emerging Talents is a continuation of last year's event of the Association of Audiovisual Producers (APA) and FAMU, and it will be a presentation of eight students or recent graduates of FAMU.

    The well-known Czech actor Karel Roden will receive the honourary Kristián Award.

    The second Kristián-recipient is the Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov, whose new film Rhino will have its Czech premiere during the festival. Febiofest has also created a special section Ukraine: Central Europe, whose proceeds from ticket sale will support humanitarian organisations and Ukrainian artists.

    The festival's retrospective is dedicated to the prominent Dutch filmmaker Alex van Warmerdam, who will celebrate his 70th birthday in 2022.

    The Duke by Roger Michell will open the festival and OSS 117: From Africa with Love by Nicolas Bedos will close it.

    After Prague, the festival will head to towns outside the capital.

    Main Competition:

    As in Heaven (Denmark)
    Directed by Tea Lindeburg

    Her Way (France)
    Directed by Cécile Ducrocq

    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
    Produced by Antitalent Produkcija, RT Features, Sikelia Productions
    Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Television (HRT), the Slovenian Radiotelevision

    Other Cannibals (Germany)
    Directed by Francesco Sossai

    Silent Land (Poland, Czech Republic, Italy)
    Directed by Aga Woszczyńska
    Produced by Lava Films
    Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, I/O post, EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Canal+ Polska
    Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, Ministero della Cultura, the Polish Film Institute, the Fondazione Sardegna Film Commission

    Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

    You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)
    Directed by Dina Amer

    Comedy Competition:

    Babysitter (Canada, France)
    Directed by Monia Chokri

    Cop Secret (Iceland)
    Directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson

    I Work at the Cemetery (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Oleksii Taranenko
    Produced by Good Morning Films
    Coproduced by Mainstream, Stewopol
    Supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

    It's Just a Phase, Honey (Germany)
    Directed by Florian Gallenberger

    The Best Families (Peru, Colombia)
    Directed by Javier Fuentes-León

    The Good Boss (Spain)
    Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

    The Phantom of the Open (UK)
    Directed by Craig Roberts

