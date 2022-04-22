FESTIVALS: Prague IFF – Febiofest 2022 Announces Lineup

PRAGUE: The Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest has announced the programme for its 29th edition. The largest Prague film event returns to its spring dates after two years of the pandemic, and it will take place 28 April - 4 May 2022.

Approximately 100 films, including VR productions, will be screened.

The main competition comprises seven debuts or second films by talented filmmakers of which six are women. There are two juries: one for the Main Competition and the other for the Comedy Competition.

The Amnesty International Febiofest Award, awarded in cooperation with the Czech branch of Amnesty International, will recognise human rights films across all sections of the festival. This year's Amnesty International ambassador is the well-known Czech journalist Nora Fridrichová.

The industry programme will offer three events on 2 May 2022. The first one will focus on green filming in the Czech Republic. Works in Progress - Focus on UKRAINE is a presentation of Ukrainian producers or directors currently living in the Czech Republic. Scriptwriters Meet the Industry or Do You Miss the Screenwriter? Meet Emerging Talents is a continuation of last year's event of the Association of Audiovisual Producers (APA) and FAMU, and it will be a presentation of eight students or recent graduates of FAMU.

The well-known Czech actor Karel Roden will receive the honourary Kristián Award.

The second Kristián-recipient is the Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov, whose new film Rhino will have its Czech premiere during the festival. Febiofest has also created a special section Ukraine: Central Europe, whose proceeds from ticket sale will support humanitarian organisations and Ukrainian artists.

The festival's retrospective is dedicated to the prominent Dutch filmmaker Alex van Warmerdam, who will celebrate his 70th birthday in 2022.

The Duke by Roger Michell will open the festival and OSS 117: From Africa with Love by Nicolas Bedos will close it.

After Prague, the festival will head to towns outside the capital.

Main Competition:

As in Heaven (Denmark)

Directed by Tea Lindeburg

Her Way (France)

Directed by Cécile Ducrocq

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Produced by Antitalent Produkcija, RT Features, Sikelia Productions

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Television (HRT), the Slovenian Radiotelevision

Other Cannibals (Germany)

Directed by Francesco Sossai

Silent Land (Poland, Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Aga Woszczyńska

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, I/O post, EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Canal+ Polska

Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, Ministero della Cultura, the Polish Film Institute, the Fondazione Sardegna Film Commission

Vera Dreams of the Sea (Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Produced by Isstra Creative Factory

Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio

Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)

Directed by Dina Amer

Comedy Competition:

Babysitter (Canada, France)

Directed by Monia Chokri

Cop Secret (Iceland)

Directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson

I Work at the Cemetery (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Oleksii Taranenko

Produced by Good Morning Films

Coproduced by Mainstream, Stewopol

Supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation

It's Just a Phase, Honey (Germany)

Directed by Florian Gallenberger

The Best Families (Peru, Colombia)

Directed by Javier Fuentes-León

The Good Boss (Spain)

Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

The Phantom of the Open (UK)

Directed by Craig Roberts