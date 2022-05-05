FESTIVALS: Anifilm 2022 Ready to Kick Off

LIBEREC: The International Festival of Animated Films – Anifilm will take place in Liberec, Czech Republic, from 10 to 15 May 2022. Eleven films have been selected for the Feature Film Competition, including the Czech/Slovak coproduction My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová. Fifteen games are competing in the International Competition for Computer Games.

The festival is also organising international competitions for short films, student films, abstract and non-narrative animations, music videos and VR films.

The Czech Horizon will hold competitions for short and feature films, student films, music videos, commissioned works and series.

The festival will also host the Creatoola Animarket 2022, the biggest animation networking event in the Czech Republic, which welcomes professionals in the field of animation, VFX, and VR / AR TV.

Anifilm is organised by the Citizens’ Association for the Support of Animated Film (OSPAF).

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

Belle (Japan)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

Best Birthday Ever (Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden)

Directed by Michael Ekblad

Dozens of Norths (France, Japan)

Directed by Koji Yamamura

Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway)

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

My Neighbors’ Neighbors (France)

Directed by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand

My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Michaela Pavlátová

Produced by Negativ

Coproduced by studio Alkay Animation Prague, Sacrebleu Productions, BFilm.cz, Innervision, Gao Shan, Plutoon

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

The Ape Star (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Linda Hambäck

The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin

Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France

The Girl from the Other Side (Japan)

Directed by Yutaro Kubo, Satomi Maiya

Where Is Anne Frank? (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Israel)

Directed by Ari Folman

Yaya e Lennie – The Walking Liberty (Italy)

Directed by Alessandro Rak