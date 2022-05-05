FESTIVALS: Anifilm 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The festival is also organising international competitions for short films, student films, abstract and non-narrative animations, music videos and VR films.
The Czech Horizon will hold competitions for short and feature films, student films, music videos, commissioned works and series.
The festival will also host the Creatoola Animarket 2022, the biggest animation networking event in the Czech Republic, which welcomes professionals in the field of animation, VFX, and VR / AR TV.
Anifilm is organised by the Citizens’ Association for the Support of Animated Film (OSPAF).
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
Belle (Japan)
Directed by Mamoru Hosoda
Best Birthday Ever (Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden)
Directed by Michael Ekblad
Dozens of Norths (France, Japan)
Directed by Koji Yamamura
Flee (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway)
Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
My Neighbors’ Neighbors (France)
Directed by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand
My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Michaela Pavlátová
Produced by Negativ
Coproduced by studio Alkay Animation Prague, Sacrebleu Productions, BFilm.cz, Innervision, Gao Shan, Plutoon
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre
The Ape Star (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Linda Hambäck
The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Produced by Les films de l’Arlequin
Coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film, ARTE France
The Girl from the Other Side (Japan)
Directed by Yutaro Kubo, Satomi Maiya
Where Is Anne Frank? (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Israel)
Directed by Ari Folman
Yaya e Lennie – The Walking Liberty (Italy)
Directed by Alessandro Rak