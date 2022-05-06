FESTIVALS: You Resemble Me Wins 2022 Prague IFF – Febiofest

You Resemble Me also received the Amnesty International Febiofest Award.
The largest Prague film event returned to its spring dates after two years of the pandemic. Approximately 100 films, including VR productions, were screened.
The closing ceremony took place at Cinema City Slovanský dům Prague on 4 May 2022.
After Prague, the festival is heading to towns outside the capital.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Best Film:
You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)
Directed by Dina Amer
Special Mention:
Other Cannibals (Germany)
Directed by Francesco Sossai
Comedy Competition:
Best Film:
It's Just a Phase, Honey (Germany)
Directed by Florian Gallenberger
The Amnesty International Febiofest Award:
You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)
Directed by Dina Amer
Kristián Awards:
Czech actor Karel Roden
Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov