FESTIVALS: You Resemble Me Wins 2022 Prague IFF – Febiofest

PRAGUE: The debut feature by Dina Amer You Resemble Me, a coproduction between France, Egypt and the USA, won the Main Competition award at the 29th Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest , which took place 28 April - 4 May 2022.

You Resemble Me also received the Amnesty International Febiofest Award.

A Special Mention went to the German film Other Cannibals by Italian director Francesco Sossai.

The audience jury of the Comedy Competition picked as its winner It’s Just a Phase, Honey by German director Florian Gallenberger.

Czech actor Karel Roden and Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov received honourary Kristián Awards.

The largest Prague film event returned to its spring dates after two years of the pandemic. Approximately 100 films, including VR productions, were screened.

The closing ceremony took place at Cinema City Slovanský dům Prague on 4 May 2022.

After Prague, the festival is heading to towns outside the capital.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Best Film:

You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)

Directed by Dina Amer

Special Mention:

Other Cannibals (Germany)

Directed by Francesco Sossai

Comedy Competition:

Best Film:

It's Just a Phase, Honey (Germany)

Directed by Florian Gallenberger

The Amnesty International Febiofest Award:

You Resemble Me (France, Egypt, USA)

Directed by Dina Amer

Kristián Awards:

Czech actor Karel Roden

Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov