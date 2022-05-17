FNE at Cannes 2022: Czech Film in Cannes

Three Czech films will be presented in the Official Selection of Festival de Cannes and in Semaine de la Critique. Butterfly Vision, a feature film debut by Maksym Nakonechnyi, co-produced by Czech MasterFilm will world-premiere in Un Certain Regard. Short animated film Scale by Joseph Pierce, co-produced by Czech outfit endorfilm, will be presented in the Semaine de la Critique, and digitally restored Daisies by Věra Chytilová, will bloom in Cannes Classics. Furthermore, altogether nine Czech and co-production features will be screened at Marché du Film, Vladimír Lhoták is taking part in EFP's networking initiative PRODUCERS ON THE MOVE and Czech cinema will be once again represented at Village International in Czech & Slovak pavilion no. 135 (Riviera side). Come and say hi!
Czech films in Official Selection
BUTTERFLY VISION
Un Certain Regard | world premiere
d. Maksym Nakonechnyi
UA, CZ, HR, SE 2022 | 107 min.
SCALE
Semaine de la Critique | world premiere
d. Joseph Pierce | FR, UK, CZ, BE 2022 | 14 min.
DAISIES
Cannes Classics
d. Věra Chytilová | CS 1966 | 73 min.
Czech films at Marché du Film
Althogether, nine Czech or co-production features will screen at Marché du Film physically or online. As market premieres will be introduced the long-awaited star-studded historical drama Medieval by Petr Jákl and Israeli-German-Czech America by Ofir Raul Graizer. Plus, it is possible to catch up on a couple of Czech Berlinale titles such as Somewhere Over the Chemtrails or Beautiful Beings.
Czech Producer on the Move: Vladimír Lhoták
The 23rd edition of European Film Promotion's (EFP) long-established PRODUCERS ON THE MOVE high-profile promotion and networking programme will be held during Festival de Cannes and is again inviting 20 up-and-coming young producers from all over Europe as participants in 2022. Czech Republic will be represented by Vladimír Lhoták of Hausboot Production, nominated by EFP member Czech Film Center.
THE FOREST selected for L'Atelier program in Cannes
Directors Petr Kazda & Tomáš Weinreb (I, Olga Hepnarova) will take part together with producer Tomáš Hrubý (nutprodukce) at L'Atelier program in Cannes with their latest feature film project The Forest, currently in development.
Short film projects SEA SALT and ELECTRA. A POEM at Cannes Court Métrage Creative Programs
Two Czech short film projects were selected for the Cannes Court Métrage Creative Programs. While Sea Salt, directed by Leila Basma and produced by Natalia Pavlove from Other Stories was selected into Focus SCRIPT for projects in development, Electra. A Poem by Oscar nominee Daria Kashcheeva, produced by Zuzana Křivková from MAUR film, will participate at Focus WiP for shorts in post-production. Both projects are co-produced by FAMU.
Czech Film Fund in Cannes 2022
Do you have question about Czech cinema? Following representatives of the Czech Film Fund will be ready to answear it at Czech & Slovak pavilion no. 135 (Village International - Riviera side). Or just come and say hi!
Markéta Šantrochová, head of Czech Film Center
Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films
Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts
Pavlína Žipková, head of Czech Film Commission
Co-producing with the Czech Republic
The Czech Film Fund supports minority co-production of features, documentaries and short films. The Fund also administers production incentives for audio-visual projects made in the Czech Republic.
CZECH FILM Magazine / Summer 2022
Check out the latest issue of CZECH FILM Magazine containing articles on Cannes titles as well docs premiered at Visions du Reel, hot upcoming featues or portraits of young talented directors.