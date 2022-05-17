FNE at Cannes 2022: Czech Film in Cannes

Short film projects SEA SALT and ELECTRA. A POEM at Cannes Court Métrage Creative Programs

Two Czech short film projects were selected for the Cannes Court Métrage Creative Programs. While Sea Salt, directed by Leila Basma and produced by Natalia Pavlove from Other Stories was selected into Focus SCRIPT for projects in development, Electra. A Poem by Oscar nominee Daria Kashcheeva, produced by Zuzana Křivková from MAUR film, will participate at Focus WiP for shorts in post-production. Both projects are co-produced by FAMU.

Czech Film Fund in Cannes 2022

Do you have question about Czech cinema? Following representatives of the Czech Film Fund will be ready to answear it at Czech & Slovak pavilion no. 135 (Village International - Riviera side). Or just come and say hi!

Markéta Šantrochová, head of Czech Film Center / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Pavlína Žipková, head of Czech Film Commission / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Co-producing with the Czech Republic

The Czech Film Fund supports minority co-production of features, documentaries and short films. The Fund also administers production incentives for audio-visual projects made in the Czech Republic.

