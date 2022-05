PRAGUE: The deadline for applications for films produced in 2021 and 2022 for the prestigious East Silver Market has been announced as 31 May. For projects in the rough cut stage the deadline is 31 July 2022.

The 19th edition of the East Silver Market is organised by the Institute of Documentary Film and will take place at the 26th Ji.hlava IDFF in the Czech Republic on 25-30 October 2022. The call is open to creative documentaries produced/coproduced in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

