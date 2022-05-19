Dok.incubator CZ Announces Projects Selected For 2022 Edition

PRAGUE: The documentary workshop dok.incubator has announced four selected projects for the 2022 edition of the Czech workshop. The projects were brought to Prague for the first in-person session and started working on their goal - to be ready for cinemas in 2023.

“The stories we are working with this year show that no man is an island. All films selected for dok.incubator CZ capture the whole planet and work with very universal current topics. Four female directors bring up themes such as the dark side of artistic vision, in-depth trauma, gender transition, global carbon tax or minimal waste,” says Miriam Ryndová, the programme manager of regional workshops.

Films selected for dok.incubator CZ 2022:

Be Minimal (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mária Martiniaková

Camerraman (Czech Republic, USA)

Directed by Jana Hojdová

A Happy Man (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

The World by Jiri (Czech Republic)

Directed by Marta Kovářová

The four selected projects have already started working with this year’s tutors, namely Erik Winker (DE), Katja Dringenberg (DE) and Michael Nollet (UK) during the first workshop session in Prague. For the upcoming six months they will attend two more workshops and will aim to finish their films for festivals in 2023.

See the full list of 2022 selected films HERE.

dok.incubator CZ is one of the two regional workshops organised by dok.incubator. It works with Slovak productions and coproductions to sharpen their editing, marketing, and distribution strategy. Recently the workshop worked with films like Intensive Life Unit by Adéla Komrzý (2 awards at Karlovy Vary IFF), A New Shift by Jindřich Andrš (3 awards at IDFF Ji.hlava) or last year’s Kapr Code by Lucie Králová (selected for Visions du Réel and Krakow FF in 2022).

FNE Sponsored Statement - Sponsored by dok.incubator