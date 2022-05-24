FNE at Zlin Film Festival 2022: Focus on Iranian Films

PRAGUE: The 62nd edition of the Zlin Film Festival , which is focused on children and youth, will take place 25 May to 1 June 2022.

One of the highlights of the programme will be a focus on films from Iran, including Singo directed by Alireza Mohammadi. When Pomegranates Howl, a coproduction between Iran, Afghanistan and Australia directed by Granaz Musavi, The Apple Day directed by Mahmud Ghaffari, and Tonight´s Homework directed by Ashkan Nejati and Mehran Nematollahi have been selected to be screened in the documentary section of the festival, which will take place in the Czech town of Zlin.

This year the in person event will screen films in the International Competition of Feature Films in the Children’s Category, International Competition of Feature Films in the Junior Category (over 11 years of age), International Competition of Feature Films in the Youth Category (over 15 years of age), International Competition of Short Animations for Children (up to 12 year of age), Competition of European Documentary Films for Young Audience and the International Competition of Student Films Zlín Dog.