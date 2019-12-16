unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

Estonian Film Streaming Website with Worldwide Reach Launched Featured

2019-12-16

TALLINN: The streaming website Netikino.ee was launched in Estonia on 12 December 2019. Estonian films are available worldwide with English and Russian subtitles.

Among the approximately 50 films currently in the portfolio there are Estonian feature films, documentaries and animated films.

No registration is needed and the cost of screenings ranges from 1.30 EUR to 5.90 EUR.

Netikino is operated by the Estonian company Energiasäästu Invest OÜ. The programme streaming solution is provided through the video-sharing platform Vimeo.

