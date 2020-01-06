TALLINN: Tanel Toom’s debut feature Truth And Justice, shortlisted for the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ award in the best international feature film category, has been acquired by Berlin-based sales agent Films Boutique.
Truth and Justice has been Estonia's most watched film since the country regained its independence in 1991. Based on a novel by Anton Hansen Tammsaare, Truth and Justice was produced by Ivo Felt through Allfilm. It is the last film in the Estonian 100 film programme supported by the Estonian Film Institute. It was also supported by a private investor Armin Karu, who is the coproducer together with Madis Tüür.
Tanel Toom was previously Oscar nominated for his short film The Confession (2010).