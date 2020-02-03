TALLINN: Year 2019 broke another record in Estonia as four domestic films made it to the overall top ten. Tanel Toom’s Truth and Justice / Tõde ja õigus became the most popular film since Estonia re-gained its independence, with over 670,000 admissions.
Truth and Justice, produced by Ivo Felt from Allfilm, was released domestically in February 2019. After its domestic success, Toom’s debut feature made it to the short list at the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
Class Reunion 3 / Klassikokkutulek 3 directed by René Vilbre and produced by Taska Film had over 122,000 admissions in 2019. The documentary Ott Tänak: The Movie directed by Tarvo Mölder and produced by Sterotek ranked 7th in the overall top ten with 96,232 admissions.
Old Man Cartoon Movie / Vanamehe Film directed by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, produced by the independent animation studio BOP, had 86,649 admissions and became the most-watched animated film in Estonia.
With 76,745 admissions, Lotte and The Lost Dragons / Lotte ja kadunud lohed directed by Janno Põldma and Heiki Ernits, and produced by Eesti Joonisfilm and Rija Films, fell just outside the top ten.
Altogether, 57 domestic films (nine new and 28 older releases) were distributed in Estonian cinemas last year.
Domestic films had 848,000 admissions, which brought the box office returns to over 4.58 m EUR. The market share of Estonian films was 23 percent of the total market, compared to 15% in 2018. This success is in many ways due to the Estonian 100 Film Programme (films created in the framework of Estonia's centenary celebrations), which increased the interest in local cinema and brought several new directors to the film arena.