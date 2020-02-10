TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute (EFI) gave out 1.8 m EUR for the production of three domestic features, and also 320,000 EUR for the production of seven minority coproductions.
The biggest grants of 665,000 EUR each went to the Estonian/Serbian/Taiwanese kung-fu comedy The Invisible Fight directed by Rainer Sarnet and produced by Homeless Bob Productions, and to the Estonian/Finnish/Latvian/German coproduction Melchior the Apothecary directed by Elmo Nüganen and produced by Taska Film, Nafta Films and Apollo Film Productions.
Among the minority coproductions there are the Serbian/Estonian/Croatian experimental feature film Instru Mental directed by Dean Radovanovic, the Russian/Estonian/UK coproduction The Conference,directed by Ivan I. Tverdovski, and the Latvian/Estonian/Bulgarian feature film Lovable directed by Stanislavs Tokalovs.
Click HERE for the grants chart.