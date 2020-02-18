Truth and Justice was submitted for the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category and made it to the short list. The film topped the Estonian box office with over 267,000 admissions. It was the last feature film produced under the Estonia 100 programme.
Four Estonian films made it to the top ten admissions list.
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was shot in Tallinn in June 2019. The film benefited from the Film Estonia production incentives scheme.
PRODUCTION
Several films were shot in Estonia in 2019, and most of them were produced with the support of the Estonian Film Institute.
The Danish/Belgian/Estonian war drama Erna at War / Erna läheb sõtta directed by Henrik Ruben Genz and produced by Danish Nimbus Films in coproduction with Belgian Entre Chien & Loup and Estonia’s Nafta Films, was shot in Tartu in August 2019.
Tartu was also the shooting location for the spy-thriller O-2 directed by Margus Paju and produced by Finnish Solar Film and Estonia’s Nafta Films.
On the Water / Vee peal directed by Peeter Simm and produced by Filmivabrik started shooting in February 2019 and continued throughout the summer of 2019.
The Finnish/Estonian coproduction Helene directed by Antti Jokinen and produced by Cinematic Finland and Estonia’s Stellar Film, started filming in Haapsalu in February 2019 and continued throughout the spring of 2019.
Talve, a film based on a renowned Estonian novel, was also shot during the summer of 2019. The film is directed by Ergo Kuld and coproduced by Kassikuld, Taska Film and Apollo Film Productions.
Priit Pääsuke’s youth comedy Kids of the Night / Öölapsed started shooting at the end of July 2019. The film is produced by Alexandra Film.
The Latvian/Estonian coproduction Christmas in the Jungle / Ziemassvētki džungļos started shooting in Indonesia in September 2019. The director of the film is the acclaimed Estonian documentarist and filmmaker Jaak Kilmi. The film is produced by Latvian Locomotive Productions in coproduction with Estonian Stellar Film.
Two long animated features were in production in 2019. Old Man Cartoon Movie / Vanamehe film directed by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, and produced by BOP! animation, wrapped production in the first half of 2019 and premiered domestically in September 2019.
The children’s animation Raggie / Sipsik directed by Meelis Arulepp and Karsten Kiilerich, and produced by A Film Estonia in coproduction with Danish A.Film Production, will premiere in February 2020.
Christopher Nolan’s action thriller Tenet was shot in Tallinn in June 2019. Tenet, which will premiere in the summer of 2020, is supported by Estonian Film Institute’s Film Estonia production incentives.
DISTRIBUTION
A total of 427 films were distributed in cinemas in 2019, with 313 new and 114 old releases. The number of Estonian films distributed was 57, out of which 29 were new and 28 old releases.
The overall top ten includes four domestic releases and is dominated by Truth and Justice directed by Tanel Toom and distributed by Berlin-based Films Boutique.
The other Estonian films in the top ten are Class Reunion 3 / Klassikokkutulek 3 directed by René Vilbre, produced by Taska Film and distributed by Forum Cinemas, Ott Tänak: The Movie directed by Tarvo Mölder and produced by Sterotek, and Old Man Cartoon Movie / Vanamehe multikas directed by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, produced by BOP! animation and Apollo Film Productions, and distributed by Apollo Film Productions.
Lotte and The Lost Dragon / Lotte ja kadunud lohed directed by Janno Põlma and Heiki Ernits, and produced by Eesti Joonisfilm, was just outside the top ten with 76,745 admissions. The film premiered internationally at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.
EXHIBITION AND BOX OFFICE
In 2019, the total number of tickets sold for all distributed films was 3,685,522.
Domestic films gained over 847,600 admissions in 2019, adding up to a record 23% of the market share. In 2018, domestic films racked up over 647,600 admissions and held 17.8% of the market share.
In 2019 the total gross increased to 21,798,820, from over 20.6 m in 2018.
The market share of Estonian films was 23 percent and the box office 22.3 per cent.
The average cost of a ticket was 5.91 EUR and the yearly average of cinema visits 2.78. In 2018, the numbers were 5.7 euros and 2.75 per capita.
GRANTS AND NEW LEGISLATIONS
In 2019, the Estonian Film Institute provided production and postproduction grants for the following feature films: Erik Stoneheart / Erik Kivisüda directed by Ilmar Raag and produced by Amrion, Goodbye, Soviet Union / Hüvasti, NSVL directed by Lauri Randla and produced by Exitfilm (Estonia) in coproduction with Bufo (Finland), Dead Woman / Surnud naine directed by Kadri Kõusaar and produced by Estonia’s Meteoriit, French Les Films d'Antoine, Polish Serce sp z.o.o, Chech Republic’s Sirena Film, O-2 directed by Margus Paju and produced by Nafta Films and Finnish Solar Film, On the Water / Vee peal directed by Peeter Simm and produced by Filmivabrik, Container / Konteriner directed by Arun Tamm and produced by Allfilm, Kratt directed by Rasmus Mervoo and produced by Tallifornia, Kalev directed by Ove Musting and produced by Allfilm and Latvian Ego Media.
Six minority coproductions received funding from the Estonian Film Institute in 2019: Henrik Ruben Genz’s war drama Erna at War / Erna läheb sõtta, produced by Danish Nimbus Film in coproduction with Belgian Entre Chien et Loup and Estonia’s Nafta Films, Latvian/Estonian coproduction Christmas in the Jungle / Jõulud džunglis, produced by Latvian Locomotive Productions in coproduction with Estonian Stellar Film, Compartment No. 6 / Kupee nr 6 directed by Juho Kuosmanen, produced by Finnish Aamu Company, German Achtung Panda Media, Russia’s CTB Film Company and Estonia’s Amrion, Finnish/Irish/Estonian documentary Tukdam directed by Donagh Coleman and produced by Finland’s Making Movies in coproduction with Irish Wildfire Films and Estonian Allfilm, Danish/Estonian documentary Freedom Is Just Another Word / Vabadus on sõnakõlks directed by Jon Bang Carlsen and produced by Danish Final Cut for Real in coproduction with Allfilm, Canadian/Estonian coproduction Government Digital / E-riik directed by Chris Mullington and produced by Title Entertainment in coproduction with Estonia’s Traumfabrik.
The Film Estonia cash rebate programme supported eight projects with the amount of 5.9 m EUR in 2019.
Among supported projects were Warner Bros.’ feature Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan and serviced by Estonia’s Allfilm, which received 4.6 m EUR, the animated films Bibi Blocksberg (Denmark) directed by Karsten Kiilerich and Aina Järvine, and serviced by A Film Estonia, and Alya in Terraland (UAE) directed by Priit Tender and serviced by Nukufilm, which received together 90,983 EUR, the Finnish feature film Renovation directed by Taneli Mustonen and serviced by Estonia’s Baron Noir (272,812 EUR), Helene directed by Antti Jokinen and coproduced by Estonia’s Stellar Film (372,072 EUR) and the Danish feature Erna at War directed by Henrik Ruben Genz, serviced by Nafta Films (333,910 EUR).
TV
There are three main TV broadcasters in Estonia. The Estonian Public Broadcasting, which operates ETV, ETV2, and the Russian-language ETV+. The two leading commercial broadcasters are Kanal2 and Viasat-owned TV3.
Report by Aurelia Aasa (2020)
Sources: the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia