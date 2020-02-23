The Estonian stand is G11 at Gropius Bau. Come say hello and let's talk about new films, co-production possibilities and tax incentives.
Estonian Shooting Star in Berlin
Estonian actor Pääru Oja was selected as an EFP Berlinale Shooting Star. The promising actor is one of 10 young actors whose work will be showcased in Berlin. Pääru has played in numerous theatre plays and collaborated in international film productions. Pääru played the lead in Islandic-Estonian co-production Mihkel (2018). This year, he has the main role in Veiko Õunpuu's latest The Last Ones, which will premiere in Estonia this spring. You can read a thorough interview with Pääru from the fresh Estonian Film magazine. Come grab a fresh copy from the Estonian stand or find the online version here.
Market screenings of Truth and Justice
Truth and Justice gained more than 267, 000 admissions domestically and later made it to the shortlist for International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. The historical epic is directed by Tanel Toom and produced by Ivo Felt from Allfilm. Film's sales are handled by Berlin-based Films Boutique. The film will have two market screenings at Berlinale. Go check it out at following times:
February 23 at 16:30 Delphi LUX 1
February 24 at 14:35 Gropius Bau Cinema
Want to know more about the Estonian films?
Our new film catalogue gives you a good overview of the films produced in 2019-2020.
Hot off the press, the Estonian Film magazine gets you updated on the latest film news.
Paper copies are available at our stand but you are welcome to read them online as well:
Estonian films 2019-2020
Estonian Film magazine
Meet us at EFM
The attending professionals from the Estonian Film Institute are:
Edith Sepp / CEO / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Eda Koppel / Head of Marketing / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Aurelia Aasa / International Distribution Coordinator / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Anu Ernits / Creative Europe Estonia / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Nele Paves / Film Estonia Commissioner / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Mirjam Mikk / Marketing Assistant / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Write to us to set up a meeting!
Some of Black Nights FF Pro Wolf Letter team members are attending the 70th Berlinale and the European Film Market.
Mikk Granström
CEO of Black Nights FF;
CEO / head of programme of Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film
mikk.granstrom[a]poff.ee
In Berlin: 24-27 Feb
Marge Liiske
Managing Director of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event
marge.liiske[a]poff.ee
In Berlin: 22-24 Feb
Triin Tramberg
Programme Coordinator of Black Nights FF;
Head of Creative Gate;
Manager of Script Pool and International Works in Progress
triin.tramberg[a]poff.ee
In Berlin: 20-23 Feb
Maarit Männama
Programme Coordinator of Just Film
maarit.mannama[a]poff.ee
In Berlin: 24-27 Feb
Edvinas Pukšta
Programmer of Black Nights FF
edvinas.puksta[a]poff.ee
Berlin dates: 19 Feb - 1 Mar
Javier Garcia Puerto
Programmer of Black Nights FF
javiergarcia.puer[a]topoff.ee / +34 616 569 847
Berlin dates: 19-27 Feb
Anna Arutyunova
Programmer of Black Nights FF
annaarutyunova75[a]gmail.com
Berlin dates: 21-28 Feb
Claudia Landsberger
Black Nights Stars project coordinator
claudia[a]baseworx.eu / Whatsapp +31685421422
Berlin dates: 21-26 Feb
Christoph Gröner
Programmer (German films)
christoph.groener[a]filmfest-muenchen.de
Berlin dates: 20 Feb - 1 Mar
Karlo Funk
European Genre Forum project coordinator
karlo.funk[a]einst.ee
Berlin dates: 20-26 Feb