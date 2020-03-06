Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

Estonian Minister of Culture Calls For More Funding For Film Production Featured

2020-03-06

TALLINN: The Estonian Minister of Culture has called for an increase in government financing to increase funding for film production as well as for national wage subsidies for choir directors and an Estonian cultural studies programme.

"In recent years, filmmakers have received large sums from commissions for the Estonian centennial programme in addition to annual state funding," Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas said quoted by news.err.ee. "In their absence, there would be a setback in funding. To avoid this, we need to increase our annual funding accordingly,” Lukas noted.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture said that the government will be discussing all applications for funding and that nothing has been agreed yet.

