TALLINN: Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) will be postponed from April to September 2020.
"We have been keeping an eye on the changes and health regulations. We want the EFTA gala to be a thrilling and fun event for all. Therefore, we have decided it would be best to hold it in September, when the situation has hopefully calmed down”, Edith Sepp, the head of the Estonian Film Institute,” told FNE.
The Estonian government has declared an emergency situation from 12 March to 1 May 2020. All public gatherings are banned. Museums and film theaters will be closed. All performances, concerts and conferences are forbidden.