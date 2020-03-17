Online Film Festival My Darling Quarantine To Raise Money For Culture Workers Impacted by Coronavirus

TALLINN: Tallinn Black Nights' programmer Laurence Boyce, his colleagues from Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno and many others support the My Darling Quarantine Short Film Festival (MDQSFF). This online festival launched on 16 March 2020 will donate half of the money from the viewers to Médecins Sans Frontières, and half to a cause that will help cultural workers affected by the COVID-19 outburst.
The festival is hosted by the Talking Shorts platform, which will present every week an online programme of seven short films on the subject of "dystopia", suggested by the international short film community quarantined around the globe. The audience will vote for their favourite film.
Viewers are also encouraged to donate via the GoFundMe page set up by MDQSFF: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-darling-quarantine-covid19-fundraiser.
The festival was initiated by Enrico Vannucci, short film advisor for the Venice International Film Festival and programmer for Torino Short Film Market, who is currently living under quarantine conditions in Italy.
My Darling Quarantine Short Film Festival will last until the current situation ends.
