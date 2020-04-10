TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute and the Year of Digital Culture 2020 have announced an open call for Estonian filmmakers to create one-minute short films.
The contest is a response to the COVID-19 crisis and allows filmmakers to work productively while in isolation.
The contest is open for all types of films and forms, including experimental and investigative films. The only restrictions are the one-minute limit and professional quality, so that the films can be screened both on TV and on streaming media. The common creative denominator of the competition is digital culture, meaning the world around us intertwined with the digital world. Additional points will be given to films that can be used in the educational system and linked to an academic subject. The ideas will be evaluated by an EFI expert committee, which will select up to 15 ideas. The grant for one short film is 1,000 EUR.
“The current situation has forced filmmakers to change their plans and adapt to the ongoing crisis. The Estonian Film Institute wants to offer comprehensive support in these troubled times. The aim of the competition is to offer the creators an opportunity to capture the challenges of the current situation. Yet, it’s also a chance to pay attention to the new opportunities offered by digital devices,” Edith Sepp, the CEO of the Estonian Film Institute, told FNE.
The deadline for the contest is 24 April 2020. The results will be announced on 30 April. The films must be completed by 15 June.